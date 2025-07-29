July 30 Bank Holiday or not?

Since we've just concluded a bank holiday on July 28 for Drukpa Tshe-zi in Sikkim, you must be wondering whether July 30 will be a bank holiday in India. Let's find out.

July 30, 2025: An Ordinary Working Day for Banks

As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, July 30, 2025, is not a bank holiday in all states. All banks in the country, including public sector banks (PSBs) and private sector banking entities, will function as usual.

Basic Banking Services Are Available

Even on normal working days, you can easily avail of basic banking services through:

Online channels: Internet and mobile banking for fund transfers, balance checks, and bill payments

NEFT and RTGS services: Available based on operational windows

ATM withdrawals and card transactions: Available as normal

Online requests: For cheque books, demand drafts, and account services

Upcoming Bank Holiday: Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day

Save the date for July 31, 2025, as it's a bank holiday in Haryana and Punjab to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh.

In short, July 30, 2025, is a normal working day for banks in India, and you can be sure that normal banking operations will be on. In case you need any special banking services or have any questions, you are welcome to contact your bank's customer service.

Also read: 80,000+ Tech Jobs Lost in 2025; Here’s How You Can Survive the Layoff Wave