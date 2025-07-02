July 3 2025 Stock Market Holiday or not?
The Indian stock exchanges, such as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), will have a normal trading session on July 3, 2025. The NSE and BSE holiday lists indicate no official holidays on July 3.
Trading Schedule
While the precise trading schedule for July 3 has not been published for July 3, it will probably be as follows:
Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am
Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm
Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm
Block Deal Session:
- Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am
- Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm
Upcoming Holidays
The following are some upcoming holidays that are likely to affect trading:
- Independence Day: Friday, August 15, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX will be closed
- Ganesh Chaturthi: Wednesday, August 27, 2025 (tentative date) - NSE and BSE holiday
- Dussehra/Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Thursday, October 2, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX will close
- Muharram: Sunday, July 6, 2025 (observed in some states) - may impact banking operations regionally
Regional Holidays in July
There will be regional holidays in some states in July, but these will not impact stock market operations on a national level. These include:
- Kharchi Puja: Thursday, 3 July 2025 (Tripura only) - Yes, the stock exchange shall remain open on July 3, but government offices and a few banks in Tripura may be closed.
- Martyrs' Day: Sunday, 13 July 2025 (Jammu & Kashmir only)
- Bhanu Jayanti: Sunday, 13 July 2025 (Sikkim only)
- Harela: Wednesday, 16 July 2025 (Uttarakhand only)
- Ker Puja: Saturday, 19 July 2025 (Tripura only)
- Bonalu: Monday, 21 July 2025 (Telangana only)
- Haryali Teej: Sunday, July 27, 2025 (Only in Chhattisgarh)
