July 3 2025 Stock Market Holiday or not?

The Indian stock exchanges, such as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), will have a normal trading session on July 3, 2025. The NSE and BSE holiday lists indicate no official holidays on July 3.

Trading Schedule

While the precise trading schedule for July 3 has not been published for July 3, it will probably be as follows:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

- Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

- Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

Upcoming Holidays

The following are some upcoming holidays that are likely to affect trading:

Independence Day: Friday, August 15, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX will be closed

Ganesh Chaturthi: Wednesday, August 27, 2025 (tentative date) - NSE and BSE holiday

Dussehra/Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Thursday, October 2, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX will close

Muharram: Sunday, July 6, 2025 (observed in some states) - may impact banking operations regionally

Regional Holidays in July

There will be regional holidays in some states in July, but these will not impact stock market operations on a national level. These include:

Kharchi Puja: Thursday, 3 July 2025 (Tripura only) - Yes, the stock exchange shall remain open on July 3, but government offices and a few banks in Tripura may be closed.

Martyrs' Day: Sunday, 13 July 2025 (Jammu & Kashmir only)

Bhanu Jayanti: Sunday, 13 July 2025 (Sikkim only)

Harela: Wednesday, 16 July 2025 (Uttarakhand only)

Ker Puja: Saturday, 19 July 2025 (Tripura only)

Bonalu: Monday, 21 July 2025 (Telangana only)

Haryali Teej: Sunday, July 27, 2025 (Only in Chhattisgarh)

Also read: India Lifts Ban on Pakistani Social Media and News Channels?