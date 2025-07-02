July 3 2025 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Jul 02, 2025, 17:24 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Indian stock exchanges, such as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), will have a normal trading session on July 3, 2025. The NSE and BSE holiday lists indicate no official holidays on July 3.

Trading Schedule

While the precise trading schedule for July 3 has not been published for July 3, it will probably be as follows:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am
Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm
Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:
    - Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am
    - Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

Upcoming Holidays

The following are some upcoming holidays that are likely to affect trading:

  • Independence Day: Friday, August 15, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX will be closed
  • Ganesh Chaturthi: Wednesday, August 27, 2025 (tentative date) - NSE and BSE holiday
  • Dussehra/Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Thursday, October 2, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX will close
  • Muharram: Sunday, July 6, 2025 (observed in some states) - may impact banking operations regionally

Regional Holidays in July

There will be regional holidays in some states in July, but these will not impact stock market operations on a national level. These include:

  • Kharchi Puja: Thursday, 3 July 2025 (Tripura only) - Yes, the stock exchange shall remain open on July 3, but government offices and a few banks in Tripura may be closed.
  • Martyrs' Day: Sunday, 13 July 2025 (Jammu & Kashmir only)
  • Bhanu Jayanti: Sunday, 13 July 2025 (Sikkim only)
  • Harela: Wednesday, 16 July 2025 (Uttarakhand only)
  • Ker Puja: Saturday, 19 July 2025 (Tripura only)
  • Bonalu: Monday, 21 July 2025 (Telangana only)
  • Haryali Teej: Sunday, July 27, 2025 (Only in Chhattisgarh)

Also read: India Lifts Ban on Pakistani Social Media and News Channels?


Read More:

Tags: 
July 3 Stock Market Holiday
July 3 Stock Exchange Holiday
July 3 Trading Holiday
July 3 NSE holiday
July 3 BSE holiday
Advertisement
Back to Top