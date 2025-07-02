India Lifts Ban on Pakistani Social Media and News Channels?

Nearly a month after the Indian government imposed a digital ban on several Pakistani YouTube channels and Instagram accounts, many of them are now reappearing and becoming accessible once again to Indian users. The restrictions were initially enforced in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including several tourists.

The temporary ban was imposed on grounds of spreading misinformation and publicly criticising India’s Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror operation launched following the attack.

Among the prominent YouTube news channels that were blocked were Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, Bol News, Geo News, Suno News, Raftar, and popular talk show The Pakistan Experience. In addition to these, a number of independent creators and journalists faced similar restrictions. These included Wasay Habib, Arzoo Kazmi, Syed Muzammil Shah, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, and journalists Irshad Bhatti, Asma Shirazi, Umar Cheema, and Muneeb Farooq.

Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities, including actors and musicians, were also restricted for Indian users. These included profiles of Hania Aamir, Mawrah Hocane, Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, and others.

As of now, several of these Instagram accounts—Mawrah Hocane, Abida Parveen, Yumna Zaidi, Ahad Raza Mir, and Danish Taimoor—are once again visible to Indian audiences. However, accounts belonging to Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Ali Zafar remain inaccessible.

There has been no official statement from the Indian government regarding the partial lifting of the ban, but the gradual reappearance of several accounts has led to speculation that the restrictions may be under review.

The move to impose the ban had sparked a wide debate online, with users on both sides of the border expressing mixed reactions over the intersection of national security and digital freedom.