July 24 Bank Holiday or not?

As of 23rd July 2025, tomorrow, i.e., 24th July 2025, is not a bank holiday in India at the national level. Banks, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday schedule, will remain open on 24th July, subject to the occurrence of any state-level festivals or functions that are being observed. Generally, Indian banks observe a common list of holidays consisting of national festivals, state-level celebrations, and weekend offs.

State-Specific Festivals in July

Even though July 24 is not a national bank holiday, there are regional festivals celebrated in some states that can impact banking days. For example:

Tripura: On July 3, banks were closed for Kharchi Puja and on July 19 for Ker Puja.

Meghalaya: Banks were closed on July 14 for Beh Deinkhlam and July 17 for Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh.

Uttarakhand: Banks remained closed on July 16 for Harela.

Sikkim: Banks will remain closed on July 28 for Drukpa Tshe-zi.

Jammu and Srinagar: Banks remained closed on July 5 for Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday.

Future Bank Holidays

The next bank holidays in India are to be due to regular weekend holidays:

July 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday - All banks will be closed across the country.

July 27 (Sunday): Weekend holiday - Banks shall be closed as part of the week's routine.

July 28 (Monday): Drukpa Tshe-zi in Sikkim - Banks in Sikkim will close to commemorate this local festival.

Digital Banking Services

Even when physical branches of banks are shut, customers can still avail themselves of a variety of digital banking services. These include:

Internet banking: Customers can access their accounts online and conduct various transactions.

Mobile banking applications: Banks' apps enable customers to operate their accounts, transfer money, and pay bills from the convenience of their mobile phones.

UPI transactions: Customers can make transactions, send money, and pay bills using UPI-enabled apps.

ATM facilities: ATMs will be functional, enabling customers to withdraw cash and review their account balances.

Planning Your Bank Visits

If you have to go to a bank branch in person, make sure to review your state's or region's holiday list. You can browse the official RBI website or contact your bank directly to verify their holiday calendar. By doing so accordingly, you can save yourself from any trouble and fulfill your banking requirements.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while July 24 is not a nationwide bank holiday, some states may observe regional festivals that affect bank operations. Banks will be open on July 24 in most parts of the country, but it's always a good idea to check the holiday list for your state or region. With digital banking services available 24/7, customers can perform various transactions and manage their accounts even when physical bank branches are closed.

