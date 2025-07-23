MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Expected Date and Time

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, will announce the supplementary Class 10 and 12 results of those candidates who sat for the second chance exam in 2025. More than 3.5 lakh students are waiting anxiously for the announcement of their results, which will be put online on the official website mpbse.nic.in.

Expected Result Date

Even though the result date has not been announced as yet, it is reported in the media that the MPBSE supplementary result 2025 can be declared on July 28 or 29, 2025. The process of round 2 evaluation was carried out on July 20, 2025, and the results will soon be announced.

How to Check MPBSE Supplementary Result 2025

If students want to download the MP Board class 10 and 12 marksheet 2025, they must follow these procedures:

Go to the MP Board result portal mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Look for the 'MPBSE Supplementary Examination Result' link for HSC/SSC and click on it

Provide mandatory details like roll number and application number

The MP Board second chance result 2025 will be downloadable through the screen

Important Details

The MPBSE supplementary result 2025 will contain information like:

Student's name

Board name

Examination name

Roll number

Application number

Examination centre

Date of Birth

Category

Subject-wise marks (Theory and Practical)

Total marks

Grades

Result status

What Happens After the MPBSE Supplementary Result 2025?

Passing the supplementary exam will lead to a new mark sheet with revised scores. For Class 12 students, this outcome is significant for getting into college, while Class 10 students may utilize it to gain admission into Class 11. Students who get through all subjects required successfully can seek higher studies in the desired streams.

