July 2025: A Calendar of National and International Observances

As we enter the second part of July 2025, it is time to put reminders on our calendars for important national and global days. July is a month where various awareness campaigns, celebrations, and commemorations remind us of significant causes, celebrate historic events, and mark individual contributions. Starting from World Population Day and going up to International Tiger Day, this month gives us plenty of chances to contribute positively and study different causes.

July 12: Malala Day, to commemorate Malala Yousafzai's birthday and a day to advocate for girls' education. Malala is a Nobel Prize winner who has been a vocal supporter of girls' education and survival.

July 12: National Simplicity Day, in honor of Henry David Thoreau's philosophy of living a simple life. This holiday urges individuals to live more simply and appreciate the simplicity of beauty.

July 12: Paper Bag Day, which is to commemorate the invention of paper bags and encourage sustainability. The day will emphasize the need for sustainable practices and the use of minimal plastic waste.

July 14: Bastille Day or French National Day, a day to commemorate the storming of the Bastille prison on July 14, 1789. The day was a significant part of the French Revolution and is celebrated with enormous parades and festivities.

July 15: World Youth Skills Day, a day to create awareness regarding the necessity of youth skills development. This day reinforces the necessity for vocational and technical training for improving employment opportunities and sustainable economic growth.

July 15: Social Media Giving Day, a day when individuals are encouraged to utilize social networking sites to fundraise for philanthropic organizations.

July 17: World Day for International Justice, urging international responsibility for international crimes. It commemorates the new system of international criminal justice and calls on people to take action in making it develop.

July 17: World Emoji Day, which honors the use of emojis in digital communication. It commemorates how emojis affect contemporary language and culture.

July 18: International Nelson Mandela Day, celebrating Mandela's legacy and social justice. This day inspires individuals to positively impact their communities and uphold Mandela's values.

July 20: International Chess Day, commemorating the intellectual board game and its positive effects. This day inspires cognitive development, social interaction, and strategic thinking.

July 20: Moon Day, which marks the Apollo 11 moon landing. This day is to honor humanity's success in space exploration and encourage more space research.

July 22: Pi Approximation Day, marking the mathematical constant pi. This day is to bring attention to the significance of mathematics and encourage interest in STEM education.

July 22: National Mango Day, to honor the tasty fruit and its health benefits. This day encourages healthy diet and value the cultural importance of mangoes.

July 24: National Thermal Engineer Day, recognizing the work of thermal engineers. This day honors the role of thermal engineering in coming up with new technologies.

July 25: World Embryologist Day, celebrating the birth of the first IVF baby. This day celebrates the progress made in reproductive medicine and raises awareness regarding fertility treatment.

July 26: Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrating India's victory in the Kargil War. It is a day to honor the courage and sacrifices made by the Indian armed forces.

July 26: System Administrator Appreciation Day, celebrating the efforts of system administrators. The day encourages appreciation of the lesser-known experts who maintain computer systems in optimal working conditions.

July 27: APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary, remembering the contribution of India's former President. The day is celebrated to commemorate Kalam's services towards India's space and defense research.

July 28: World Nature Conservation Day, remembering the need to conserve natural resources. The day encourages sustainable development and acts to conserve the environment.

July 28: World Hepatitis Day, creating awareness on hepatitis and prevention. The day calls for people to act towards preventing and curing hepatitis.

July 29: International Tiger Day, calling for the conservation of tigers and the safeguarding of their natural habitats. The day creates awareness of the need to protect wildlife and their environments.

July 30: International Day of Friendship, a day to celebrate the significance of friendships. The day supports the value of friendship in our lives and inspires individuals to cultivate their relationships

Also read: TS EdCET and PECET 2025 Counselling Schedule Released: Important Dates, Eligibility, and Admission Process