Elli AvrRam: Net Worth, Age, BF Ashish Chanchlani, Dating Rumors with Salman Khan, Hardik Pandya, and More!

YouTuber and social media influencer Ashish Chanchlani caused a stir on the internet by posting a "Finally" message on Instagram featuring his rumored girlfriend, Elli AvrRam. The internet has been discussing the duo's relationship for quite some time now. It all started when the duo were spotted together at an awards event earlier this year, and since then, they have been spotted together multiple times.

Even though Ashish said, "Finally," he hasn't explicitly confirmed that he and Elli are dating, and neither has she. But, after taking a look at the comments section of the post filled by Ashish's fellow Youtuber friends and influencers, it seems like the duo have made their relationship Instagram official. Even though Elli didn't comment or react to Ashish's post yet, she posted a photo on her Instagram story looking pleased and at peace.

Elli AvrRam got fame through the reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. Elli was born in Sweden and grew up in Stockholm. She comes from a family of creative people. Her father is a musician, and her mother is an actress who played a key role in Ingmar Bergman's Fanny and Alexander.

Ever since she was a kid, AvrRam took an interest in singing, dancing, and figure skating. What's even more fascinating to know about Elli is that she had felt a strong connection to India owing to the country's rich history in dancing traditions. This was what attracted her to her country in the first place. And she also revealed that she found a powerful connection between Greek music and Indian melodies.

What started off as a love for her country soon turned into an obsession with Bollywood. She used to go to a video store in Stockholm and watch Hindi films right from when she was a kid. Before making her mark in Bigg Boss, Elli AvrRam also played a couple of intriguing roles in Bollywood films.

The Swedish actress had trained in the Hindi language before making her debut in Bollywood. Elli AvrRam has always stayed in the spotlight with multiple roles in films and TV shows, and currently, she is featured in private Hindi songs released by talented musicians.

According to various media reports, Elli AvrRam, who is currently 34 years old, has a net worth of approximately $3 million.

Ever since Elli came to the country and became a sensation, her dating life has always been in the limelight. Her close friendship with Salman Khan became highly publicized, particularly after the telecast of the Bigg Boss show. Elli frequently hung out with a Bollywood legend and attended multiple parties, consistently maintaining their friendship.

Another relationship that dominated the headlines last year was Elli AvrRam's rumored relationship with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Hardik-Elli dominated headlines much of last year, and this came right after the cricketer's divorce from Natasha. Although there is confusion regarding the relationship status of Elli and Ashish, fans are pleased that the two appear to be at peace with each other and seem happy.