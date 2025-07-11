July 12 Stock Market Holiday or not?

The stock market will be closed on July 12 due to it being a Saturday. According to the standard trading calendar for the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the markets remain closed every Saturday and Sunday.

Why is the Stock Market Closed on July 12?

July 12 falls on a Saturday, which is a designated non-trading day for the stock market. This means that both NSE and BSE will not be operational, and no trading activities will take place.

Upcoming Trading Days

If you're planning to trade or invest, you can expect the stock market to resume normal operations on Monday, July 14. Keep in mind that the next significant market closure after July would be on August 15 for Independence Day, and potentially August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi, depending on the lunar calendar.

Key Dates to Remember:

July 12 (Saturday): Stock market closed

July 13 (Sunday): Stock market closed

July 14 (Monday): Stock market open for normal trading hours

August 15: Potential market closure for Independence Day

August 27: Potential market closure for Ganesh Chaturthi (subject to lunar calendar confirmation

