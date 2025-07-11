July 12 Bank Holiday due to this reason!

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks across India will be closed on July 12, as it falls on the second Saturday of the month. This is in line with the RBI's rule that banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Why Are Banks Closed on Second Saturdays?

The RBI introduced this rule to reduce footfall in banks and promote a better work-life balance for bank employees. While physical banking services will be unavailable, customers can still access online services like internet banking, mobile banking, and UPI payment services.

Alternative Banking Options

Although banks will be closed on July 12, customers can utilize digital banking services, including:

Internet Banking: Access your account, transfer funds, and pay bills online.

Mobile Banking: Use your bank's mobile app to manage your account and perform transactions.

UPI Payment Services: Make payments using UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm.

ATMs: Withdraw cash, check balances, and get mini statements.

Key Dates to Remember

July 12: Second Saturday, banks closed

July 13: Sunday, banks are closed

July 27: Fourth Saturday, banks closed

July 28: Sunday, banks are closed

During bank holidays, customers can plan their transactions accordingly and use online services to manage their accounts. It's always best to check with your local bank for specific holiday schedules, as they may vary across states.

