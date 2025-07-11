July 12 School Holiday or not?

The school holidays were declared by some states in India for July 12 because of heavy rains and festivals. Below is the status of the declared holidays in different states:

States where Holidays were Declared

Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced school monsoon vacations from July 12. Vacation dates differ based on the nature of the school:

Summer schools: July 12 to August 12

District Kullu: July 20 to August 12

Winter schools: August 8 to August 12

Extreme summer schools: August 3 to August 12

Telangana (Secunderabad's some areas): A three-consecutive-day holiday has been announced from July 12 to 14 for schools in some areas of Secunderabad given the Bonalu festival.

Maharashtra (Some districts): Schools in Nagpur were shut on July 9 because of rains, and orders to this effect could be given to other districts as well.

States with Rain Alerts

Kerala: Schools in Wayanad will be closed today because of heavy rain. Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod are on red alert.

Karnataka: School and college closures have been ordered as a precaution in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru because of heavy rains.

Uttarakhand: Schools and colleges are closed in Dehradun, Chamoli, Nainital, and Haridwar because of heavy rain and landslides.

Odisha: There are no particular reports of school holidays on July 12, but the state is having a heavy rain spell, and schools may be shut as a precautionary step.

Andhra Pradesh: There are no particular reports of school holidays on July 12, but the state may have heavy rain because it is the middle of the monsoon season.

Other States

Uttar Pradesh: Certain districts may witness heavy rainfall, but there are no certain reports of school holidays on 12 July.

Madhya Pradesh: Like Uttar Pradesh, certain districts may witness heavy rainfall, but there are no certain reports of school holidays on 12 July.

Also read: July 12 - 14; 3-Day School Holidays in Telangana!