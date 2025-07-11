Amazon Launches 10-Minute Delivery in Delhi, Challenges Blinkit and Zepto

Amazon has become the latest e-commerce platform to enter the quick commerce segment, launching 10-minute deliveries under the banner of ‘Now’ in Delhi on Thursday (June 10). It is worth noting that Amazon’s ‘Now’ service initially debuted in early June in Bengaluru. A nationwide rollout is expected soon.

With this move, Amazon is now in direct competition with established quick commerce platforms such as Zomato’s Blinkit, Swiggy’s Instamart, and Zepto. These platforms have become synonymous with delivering everything from groceries and fresh produce to electronic gadgets and cosmetics within 15 minutes.

While Flipkart has also forayed into the quick commerce space with its ‘Minutes’ service—currently operating in 14 cities—Amazon’s ‘Now’ is still in its early phase.

Founded by Jeff Bezos, Amazon is already known for its same-day and one-day delivery services. Its entry into the quick commerce space underscores the growing demand for instant gratification, particularly among urban consumers.

Amazon Now faces a steep challenge, as it steps into a competitive landscape already dominated by Blinkit, Swiggy, and Zepto—not only in Tier-1 cities but increasingly in Tier-2 regions as well.

Abhinav Singh, Vice President of Operations for India and Australia at Amazon, said the 'Now' service has been launched across a large part of West Delhi. He added that operations would expand rapidly and the service would soon be live across the rest of Delhi.