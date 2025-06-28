July 1 Stock Market Holiday or not?

The Indian stock market, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and National Stock Exchange (NSE), will be open as usual on July 1, 2025, which is a Monday. As July 1 is not a major festival or holiday, trading will take place according to the usual schedule.

Trading Schedule on July 1

The trading schedule for July 1 will likely be as follows:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

- Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

- Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

Investors can schedule their trades following this timetable, utilizing the regular trading hours to purchase, sell, or hold their shares.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays

To plan your trades, remember the following forthcoming holidays:

Independence Day: Friday, August 15, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX will remain closed

Ganesh Chaturthi: Wednesday, August 27, 2025 (tentative date) - NSE and BSE holiday

Dussehra/Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Thursday, October 2, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX will close

Moharram: July 17, 2025 - NSE will remain closed in some states

It should be noted that such holidays could influence trading volumes, liquidity, and mood in the market. Investors need to consider such holidays while taking investment decisions.

Necessity of Knowing What's Happening

To take well-informed investment decisions, it is important to keep oneself updated with market information, trends, and calendar. Investors can visit the official websites of NSE and BSE for the latest and most accurate information regarding stock market holidays and trading hours.

By remaining updated, investors will be able to:

Plan their trades effectively

Stay away from avoidable losses due to market closure

Benefit from market opportunities

Make well-informed investment decisions

Finally, July 1, 2025, should be a standard trading day for the Indian stock market. Investors should plan their trades as per the usual schedule and remain updated about upcoming holidays and market trends in order to maximize their investments.

