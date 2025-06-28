Iran holds funeral for military commanders, scientists killed in Israeli strikes

Tehran, June 28 (IANS) Iran on Saturday held a state funeral for the military commanders and nuclear scientists killed during a 12-day conflict with Israel.

The ceremony was attended by the families of those killed in the attacks as well as high-ranking Iranian officials and military commanders, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and senior advisor to Iran's supreme leader, Ali Shamkhani, who was severely injured in the Israeli airstrikes on Tehran.

On June 13, Israel launched major airstrikes on different areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing several senior commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. Iran responded by launching several waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel.

Following the 12-day war, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was achieved on Tuesday.

The mourners waved Iran's flags while chanting slogans against Israel and the United States, Xinhua news agency reported. They carried pictures of the "martyred" commanders and nuclear scientists, including Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Chief Commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Division Amir Ali Hajizadeh and Chief Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters and his successor, Gholam Ali Rashid and Ali Shadmani, respectively.

Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said at the ceremony that the United States and Israel proved that they failed to honour any of their commitments.

He emphasised that the Iranian armed forces were highly vigilant to give a decisive response to any "malicious action" or breach of promises by the "enemy".

The burial ceremonies are scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Bagheri will be buried alongside his wife and daughter, local media reported.

The "historic" funeral ceremony in Tehran to honour 60 individuals, including senior military commanders and prominent Nuclear scientists, began at 8 A.M. local time at Enghelab (Revolution) Square in central Tehran.

Following the official tributes, a large-scale funeral procession proceeded to Azadi Square, approximately 11 kilometres away, where further rites took place.

The Iranian state media described the occasion as one of the most consequential public funerals in recent memory.

