Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2025: Expected date, Time and How to check!

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to announce the JAC Board 10th result 2025 and JAC result 2025 for class 12. Students who have taken the exams have been eagerly anticipating the results, and it appears that their wait is finally over. As per trusted sources, the board will announce the results soon, likely on May 10, 2025.

When and Where to See the Results?

The JAC Board 10th result 2025 and JAC result 2025 class 12 will be published on the official websites of the Jharkhand Academic Council, i.e., jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can see their results online through a few easy steps.

How to See JAC 10th and 12th Result 2025?

To see the Jharkhand Board results online, students should follow these steps:

Go to the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Click on the respective link, 'Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2025' or 'Annual Higher Secondary Examination Result- 2025'.

Provide your roll number and roll code on the login page.

Click on submit, and your JAC class 10 result 2025 or JAC class 12 result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Take a printout of your result marksheet and store it safely for future use.

Preparation for Result Declaration

The Jharkhand Academic Council has allegedly finished drafting the results, and the board is ready to declare them results. Though the date and time of the result declaration have not been officially declared, students can expect the results to be declared in the second week of May 2025.

Stay Updated

Students should make it a point to follow the official websites constantly for updates on the declaration of the results. The board will soon announce an official declaration for the date and time of the JAC result 2025 for classes 10 and 12.

As the results are soon going to be announced, students can prepare in advance by keeping all the details at hand, such as their roll number and roll code. By adopting the above steps, students can simply check their Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th results 2025.

