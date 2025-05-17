JEE Advanced 2025 Exam, May 18: Admit Card, Dress Code, and More

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 is imminent, held on Sunday, May 18. Being one of the most competitive exams in India, the candidate must be well-prepared and attuned to the rules and regulations of the exam day. In this article, we will discuss the vital information you must know to have a hassle-free and stress-free experience.

Exam Schedule and Timings

The JEE Advanced 2025 test will be held in two sessions:

Paper 1 : 9 am to 12 noon

: 9 am to 12 noon Paper 2: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Candidates should arrive at the exam center much in advance, as the gates will be opened at 7 am.

Admit Card and ID Guidelines

For smooth entry into the exam hall, candidates should produce the following documents:

A printout of the downloaded JEE Advanced 2025 admit card

A genuine original photo ID (like Aadhaar card, school or college ID, passport, voter ID, driving license, PAN card, or notarised certificate with photo)

The admit card can be downloaded from the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

What to Bring and What Not To Bring

Permitted Items:

Pens and pencils

Admit card and a valid photo ID

Drinking water in a transparent bottle

Forbidden Items:

Phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, earphones, and all electronic devices

Printed or written documents, log tables, calculators

Wallets, handbags, camera, goggles

Articles such as pencil boxes, scales, or writing pads

Dress Code Rules

Aspirants are requested to keep it simple and not wear:

Jewellery (rings, bracelets, earrings, chains, etc.)

Large-buttoned clothes

Closed footwear or shoes (wear chappals or sandals instead)

Religious threads, charms, or taweez

Additional Information

May 17 is the deadline for PwD candidates who are eligible to apply for a scribe.

Appearing for both papers is mandatory.

The question papers will include physics, chemistry, and maths, and there are some sections with negative marking.

Following these rules and knowing the rules on the exam day, candidates can concentrate on demonstrating their skills and knowledge. Stay calm, stay cool, and take your best shot!

Also read: TG DEECET 2025 Hall ticket to be announced on May 20