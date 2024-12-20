Jaipur Gas Leak and Blast: Devastating Scenes Caught on CCTV

A devastating fire broke out shortly after a gas tanker collided with several vehicles on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway early on Friday morning, turning the road into a scene of destruction. CCTV footage revealed flames rapidly consuming a building near the highway, leaving behind significant damage. Thick smoke engulfed the street, followed by an explosive blast and spreading fire.

The catastrophic accident has resulted in the loss of nine lives, with dense black smoke visible from nearly a kilometer away. The blaze affected a 300-meter stretch of the highway, causing a massive traffic jam as vehicles were stuck in long queues.

Emergency responders, including ambulances and fire trucks, swiftly arrived at the scene, working to contain the flames, which had damaged around 30 vehicles. Meanwhile, authorities are working to identify the passengers aboard a bus that was traveling behind the tanker at the time of the crash. The extent of damage to properties along the highway is also under investigation.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | 4 dead and several injured in a major accident and fire incident in the Bhankrota area. A fire broke out due to the collision of many vehicles one after the other. Efforts are being made to douse the fire. pic.twitter.com/3WHwok5u8W — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2024

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar visited the SMS Hospital, where more than 40 individuals are being treated for injuries. Khimsar informed the media that nearly half of the injured patients are in critical condition. To assist in the swift transport of injured persons, a 'green corridor' has been established from the accident site to the hospital.

