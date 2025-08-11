Independence Day 2025 Special: Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose & Other Icons

As India is all set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, patriotic fervour and thankfulness are in the air. It is not merely a day for waving the tricolour and the singing of the national anthem—it is also a day to recall the outstanding men and women whose vision, courage, and conviction brought India freedom after almost 200 years of British occupation.

Among the numerous freedom fighters, a few legendary leaders are remembered for their unrivaled contributions to the movement for independence. Their ideologies, sacrifices, and relentless struggle for justice continue to be an inspiration to generations.

Mahatma Gandhi – The Father of the Nation

Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence (Ahimsa) and truth (Satyagraha) became the guiding force of India’s freedom struggle. Leading movements like the Non-Cooperation Movement (1920), Salt March (1930), and Quit India Movement (1942), Gandhi mobilised millions of Indians without resorting to violence. His belief that moral courage could overpower brute force made him one of the most respected leaders worldwide.

Subhas Chandra Bose – The Leader Who Inspired Action

Popularly referred to as Netaji, Subhas Chandra Bose was convinced that independence could not be achieved without the use of force. His creation of the Indian National Army (INA) and the words "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom" inspired an air of courage among the Indians. Although his approach was different from that of Gandhi, Bose's leadership and determination were the turning points in shattering the foundations of British rule in India.

Jawaharlal Nehru – The Voice of Modern India

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, was a key figure in the freedom struggle. He collaborated extensively with Gandhi and was critical to mobilising the masses. His "Tryst with Destiny" speech on August 15, 1947, heralded a free India. His dream of an industrialised, democratic, and secular state continues to influence India's growth.

Bhagat Singh – The Youthful Hero

Only 23 years old, Bhagat Singh became a national hero as he relentlessly resisted colonialism. His actions, such as bombing the Central Legislative Assembly (harmlessly) and the Lahore Conspiracy Case, were to awaken Indians to stand up against oppression. Being executed in 1931, he became a martyr and a long-lasting symbol of sacrifice.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel – The Unifier of India

The Iron Man of India, Patel played an important role in merging more than 560 princely states into the Indian Union post-independence. Prior to that, he was a key figure in civil disobedience movements and an advocate for farmers' rights. His administrative abilities and devotion to unification put him in the league of India's greatest leaders.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak – The Father of Indian Unrest

Tilak's forceful statement, "Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it," was a rallying slogan for freedom fighters. Indians were encouraged to demand full independence by his writings in Kesari and The Mahratta, and in leading the Home Rule Movement.

Rani Lakshmibai – The Warrior Queen

Among the most celebrated women of India's struggle for freedom, Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi fought her soldiers with courage in the Revolt of 1857. Her warrioress spirit in fighting the British entered into legend, inspiring hordes of others to take up arms.

Independence Day is not just the celebration of our freedom but also an acknowledgment of the cost paid to attain it. They hailed from different walks of life and political ideologies, but one dream united them—a free and powerful India. Their legacies tell us that freedom is both a right and a responsibility.

