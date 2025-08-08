Income Tax Bill 2025 Withdrawn: Reasons & Key Proposals

Months after introducing the Income Tax Bill 2025, the Central government on Friday withdrew it from Parliament. A revised draft, incorporating key recommendations of a Select Committee, will be tabled on Monday (August 11).

The original Bill, introduced on February 13, aimed to streamline tax legislation and reduce legal clutter. However, the government decided to withdraw it after multiple amendments during committee reviews led to confusion. The revised version consolidates changes into a single, clearer draft while retaining the Bill’s original intent of simplification and reduced ambiguity.

A key objective of the Income Tax Bill 2025 was to cut down interpretation disputes by bringing scattered provisions under a coherent framework. The Select Committee, chaired by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, endorsed the Finance Ministry’s view that the language merely clarified existing powers—already upheld by court rulings and departmental circulars. After adjustments, the committee concluded that the Bill did not create new legal powers, but explained current law in more precise terms.

Income Tax Bill 2025: Key Proposals

Simplified Legal Language: Shorter, clearer provisions with minimal provisos, and consolidation of similar deductions to ease compliance.

Lower Penalties: Reduced penalties for certain offences to make the tax regime more taxpayer-friendly.

No Change in Rates: Existing tax slabs, capital gains rules, deadlines, and income classifications remain unchanged.

‘Trust First, Scrutinise Later’: Removal of over 300 outdated provisions to foster voluntary compliance.

Modern Administration: Greater CBDT powers to frame rules, deploy digital monitoring, and introduce a “tax year” concept to replace the current financial/assessment year confusion.

Spread across 23 chapters, 536 sections, and 16 schedules, the Bill adopts a more structured format than the Income-tax Act, 1961, using tables and formulas for easier interpretation.