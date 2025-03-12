Holi 2025 March 13 or 14? Everything about Holika Dahan

Holi, the colour festival, is near at hand, and excitement is piling up. But, did you ever ponder, is Holi on 13th March or 14th March? Let's move on to the facts to unravel it.

Holi, the happy and colorful festival, is an occasion for human beings to forget their differences and come together in laughter, love, and joy. Here in this article, we shall look into the date, rituals, and celebrations of Holi 2025.

Holi 2025 Date: When is Holi Celebrated?

Holi in 2025 will be observed on Friday, March 14. The celebration is traditionally marked on the Hindu month of Phalguna Purnima's full moon day, which often comes in March. As Drikpanchang states, "The day of Holika Dahan coincides with the full moon day during the Hindu month of Phalguna which is popularly known as Phalguna Purnima."

Purnima Tithi and Holika Dahan

Purnima Tithi starts at 10:35 AM on 13 March, 2025, and it will last up to 12:23 PM on 14 March, 2025. Holika Dahan, or a ritual during which the light of the fire symbolizes getting rid of evils, is on the night of 13 March, 2025.

Thus, in answering the question, though Holika Dahan happens on the 13th, Holi happens on the 14th, 2025.

Celebrations and Rituals

The festivities of Holi are characterized by merry play with coloured powders, singing, dancing, and celebratory gatherings. The festival is particularly famous in areas such as Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh due to their historical connection with Lord Krishna. Urban areas such as Jaipur, Pushkar, and Udaipur in the state of Rajasthan also have colourful and touristy experiences.

The Significance of Holi

Holi has a deep significance in Indian culture. It signifies the coming of spring and the triumph of good over evil. The festival is one of renewal, growth, and new beginnings.

In summary, Holi 2025 is a festival of colours, happiness, and triumph. With its strong cultural importance and lively celebrations, Holi is a festival that unites people and forms memories that will last a lifetime.

