Happy Onam 2025: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, and Status to Share

Onam 2025 has arrived with joy, colours, and cultural traditions that bring Malayalis all around the world together. Onam festivities this year will take place from August 26 to September 5, 2025, with Thiruvonam on September 5. Families will sit together for the traditional Onasadya meal, adorn homes with pookalams, and celebrate the arrival of King Mahabali.

To make the celebrations even more memorable, here is a handpicked list of emotional wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, and social media captions that you can send to your loved ones, friends, and family.

Gorgeous Onam Quotes

Onam is not a festival; it is a celebration of love, unity, and prosperity.

The essence of Onam is togetherness, laughter, and thankfulness.

As the pookalam is filled with colours, may your life be filled with joy this Onam.

Onam is that period of time when tradition and happiness intermingle into cherishable memories.

The aroma of flowers and the taste of Sadya make Onam one to remember.

Onam commemorates the timeless union among people, culture, and nature.

The coming back of Mahabali is the coming back of hope, goodness, and prosperity.

Onam reminds us that humility and generosity are the true riches of life.

Mark this harvest of joy, because Onam is a festival of thanksgiving.

Onam is the pulse of Kerala, beating with tradition and harmony.

Onam is about giving, sharing, and spreading joy.

Onam reminds us that the true wealth is in coming together and love.

Happy Onam Wishes

Wishing you and your family a vibrant and prosperous Onam with joy.

May the blessings of King Mahabali bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your life.

Happy Onam! Let your house be filled with laughter and love.

May this festive season usher in new opportunities and harmony.

Wishing you a blessed Onam full of sweet memories and luscious feasts.

Let this Onam bring sunlight, happiness, and prosperity to your life.

May the divine spirit of Onam light up your days and navigate your path.

Wishing you and your family joy, health, and prosperity this Onam.

May Onam remind us all of togetherness, tradition, and oneness.

Happy Onam 2025! May each moment of this festival be as vibrant as the harvest.

Wishing you happiness as majestic as the Onasadya feast.

May your Onam be blessed with cherished traditions and family love.

Heartfelt Onam Messages

Onam is a season of togetherness—wishing you love, peace, and prosperity.

Let this Onam fill your life with smiles and joy.

May the happiness of Onam remain with you today and forever.

Wishing you a very Happy Onam! May your heart be as colourful as the pookalam.

May this Onam be the start of boundless happiness in your life.

Wishing you a warm and blessed colourful Onam celebration.

May the spirit of Mahabali bring kindness, humility, and joy to your life.

Wishing you a prosperous and joyful harvest this festive season.

May Onam bring festive joy to your days and positivity to your heart.

Celebrate the festivities of Onam with love, laughter, and devotion.

May this Onam bring you numerous blessings and sweet memories to your family.

Happy Onam! Wishing you joy, prosperity, and harmony in your life.

Onam Greetings to Share

Warm Onam wishes to you and your family.

May this festive time shower you with prosperity and success.

Happy Onam 2025! Cherish love, harmony, and traditions with joy.

Wishes of peace and happiness on this sacred day of Onam.

May the hues of Onam illuminate your home and heart.

Wishing you warm greetings of prosperity and peace this Onam.

May the happy atmosphere of the festival remain with you throughout the year.

Onam wishes to you—wishing love, laughter, and boundless blessings.

May this festival of harvest usher in hope and prosperity.

Warm wishes and love for a pleasant Onam.

Wishing you joy and harmony on the occasion of Onam 2025.

May your life remain filled with Onam gaiety and positivity—Happy Onam!

Onam Social Media Captions

Pookalams, Sadhya, and Smiles—such is Onam. #HappyOnam2025

Banana leaves, infinite flavours, and family time—Sadhya mood! #OnamFeast

Celebrating unity, tradition, and happiness this Onam. #OnamCelebration

Onam reminds us of love, prosperity, and gratitude. #Onam2025

Pulikali drums, boat racing, and festive spirits—Kerala at its best. #OnamJoy

Illuminating homes and hearts with the spirit of Onam. #FestivalVibes

Sadya's goals: eat, laugh, repeat! #OnamFeast2025

Blooming pookalams and blooming happiness. #OnamSpirit

Togetherness is the true flavour of Onam. #FamilyFirst

Onam is more than a festival—it's a feeling. #OnamMagic

Blessings of King Mahabali and the joy of Onam stay forever. #HappyOnam

From Kerala to the world—spreading the joy of Onam! #Onam2025

Final Thoughts

Onam is not only a harvest festival, but it is also a festival of Kerala's rich culture, mythology, and the shared values of togetherness and love. This Onam 2025, make this festive season all the more special by sending these wishes, quotes, messages, greetings, and captions to your dear ones. Let the happiness of Onam spread from house to house, heart to heart, all over the world.

Also read: Bank Holidays This Week Sep 1-7: Check Statewise Closures!