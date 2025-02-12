Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025: Quotes, Messages, and Greetings on February 12

Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrated on February 12, 2025, marks the 648th birth anniversary of the revered saint, poet, and philosopher, Guru Ravidas. This day is a significant occasion for his followers, who come together to commemorate his life, teachings, and legacy.

Guru Ravidas was born in 1377 CE in Seer Govardhanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Despite his humble beginnings, he rose to become a prominent figure in the Bhakti movement, emphasizing the importance of equality, human rights, and spiritual growth. His poetry and teachings have been a source of inspiration for millions, and his legacy continues to be celebrated across the globe.

To mark this special occasion, here are quotes, messages, and greetings and wishes to share with your loved ones:

Quotes:

"Education is the torch, dispelling ignorance's night, empower the minds, let knowledge ignite."

"Gold and gold decorations are identical to one another. God doesn't make any distinctions amongst his creations."

"Always sing true songs of the Lord, chant the name of the Lord, and become His servant, that is, the servants of the Lord."

"My devotion is my caste, my karma is my only religion."

"There is no difference between gold and gold ornaments. God does not differentiate between its creatures."

"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore."

"God resides in those hearts in which there is no hatred towards anyone, there is no greed or malice."

"You show us the light of wisdom and drive away the darkness of foolishness."

"Never do wrong. Never think of doing wrong. Just walk on the path shown by Guru."

"If your heart is pure, the water in your bathtub is holy. You need not go anywhere to take a holy dip."

"Surrender yourself to the lord with your heart and soul. You will enjoy peace and pleasure."

"We should take inspiration from the work of Guru Ravidas and work against casteism."

"Let us remember all the great preaching of Guruji on this occasion of his birthday and travel in the path of wisdom."

"Guru Ravidas Jayanti reminds us of the beauty of accepting each other for who they are and seeing no differences."

"May the teachings of Guru Ravidas guide us towards righteousness, equality, and compassion."

Messages:

"Wishing you a blessed Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May his teachings guide you towards a life of love, compassion, and wisdom."

"On this special day, let us remember the great teachings of Guru Ravidas and strive to make the world a better place."

"May the light of Guru Ravidas's teachings illuminate your path and guide you towards spiritual growth and enlightenment."

"Wishing you a joyous Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May his legacy continue to inspire and motivate you."

"Let us celebrate the life and teachings of Guru Ravidas on this special day and strive to follow in his footsteps."

"May the teachings of Guru Ravidas bring peace, love, and harmony to your life and the world around you."

"Wishing you a blessed Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May his wisdom and teachings guide you towards a life of purpose and meaning."

"On this special day, let us come together to celebrate the life and legacy of Guru Ravidas and strive to make a positive impact on the world."

"May the light of Guru Ravidas's teachings shine brightly in your life and guide you towards spiritual growth and enlightenment."

"Wishing you a joyous Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May his teachings bring joy, love, and harmony to your life."

"Let us remember the great teachings of Guru Ravidas on this special day and strive to make the world a better place."

"May the teachings of Guru Ravidas guide us towards a life of love, compassion, and wisdom."

"Wishing you a blessed Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May his legacy continue to inspire and motivate you."

"On this special day, let us come together to celebrate the life and teachings of Guru Ravidas and strive to make a positive impact on the world."

"May the light of Guru Ravidas's teachings illuminate your path and guide you towards spiritual growth and enlightenment."

Greetings and Wishes:

"Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti! Wishing you a day filled with love, joy, and spiritual growth."

"Wishing you a blessed Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May his teachings guide you towards a life of love, compassion, and wisdom."

"Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May this special day bring you peace, love, and harmony."

"Guru Ravidas Jayanti ki shubhkamnayein! May his legacy continue to inspire and motivate you."

"Wishing you a joyous Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May his teachings bring joy, love, and harmony to your life."

"Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May this special day be a reminder of the importance of love, compassion, and kindness."

"Guru Ravidas Jayanti ki hardik shubhkamnayein! May his teachings guide you towards a life of purpose and meaning."

"Wishing you a blessed Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May his legacy continue to inspire and motivate you."

"Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May this special day bring you peace, love, and harmony."

"Guru Ravidas Jayanti ki shubhkamnayein! May his teachings guide you towards a life of love, compassion, and wisdom."

"Wishing you a joyous Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May his teachings bring joy, love, and harmony to your life."

"Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May this special day be a reminder of the importance of love, compassion, and kindness."

"Guru Ravidas Jayanti ki hardik shubhkamnayein! May his teachings guide you towards a life of purpose and meaning."

"Wishing you a blessed Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May his legacy continue to inspire and motivate you."

As we celebrate Guru Ravidas Jayanti, remember the importance of love, compassion, and kindness. Let us strive to follow in his footsteps and improve the world.

