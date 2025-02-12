WHO faces communication challenges on bird flu after US withdrawal

Geneva, Feb 12 (IANS) Communication with the US regarding the ongoing bird flu outbreak has become increasingly difficult because of the country's withdrawal from the UN health agency, said the World Health Organization (WHO).

Christian Lindmeier, a WHO spokesperson, addressed the issue at a press briefing in Geneva late on Tuesday, explaining, "Communication is a challenge indeed. The traditional ways of contact have been cut", Xinhua news agency reported. However, he declined to elaborate.

Since the outbreak of H5N1 bird flu in the US in April 2024, nearly 70 people, primarily farm workers have been infected. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that while there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission and the public health risk remains low, individuals with prolonged exposure to birds, poultry, or livestock are at higher risks of infection.

Concerns have been raised about the impact of the US withdrawal from the WHO, particularly regarding the sharing of critical information. On his inauguration day on January 20, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to pull the US out of the organisation.

According to US media reports, some countries have privately expressed concerns over the possibility that the US might cease sharing information on emerging viruses, which could play a critical role in preventing the next pandemic.

The situation has become more concerning following the recent discovery of a second strain of bird flu in dairy cattle in the US state of Nevada, prompting fears for the broader scope of the outbreak, Xinhua reported.

The executive order signed by Trump on the withdrawal stated that the WHO mishandled the Covid pandemic and that the agency required "unfairly onerous payments" from the US that were disproportionate to the sums provided by other, larger countries, such as China.

The US has long been the largest contributor to the WHO's mission, contributing $1.28 billion in 2022 and 2023 - $400 million more than Germany, the second-largest contributor.

Meanwhile, the WHO "hopes the US will reconsider” the decision, “for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe”.

