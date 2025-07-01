GST Day 2025: History, Significance, Indian Economy Impact, and More

The eighth anniversary of the official implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is commemorated by the Indian government on July 1st of each year. The adoption of the GST, one of the largest tax changes in the nation, assisted in consolidating India's indirect tax system into a single, efficient tax framework. Raising awareness and encouraging adherence to the GST framework are the goals of the day of the launch.

GST Day 2025: History, Significance, Indian Economy Impact

The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, formally announced the GST, which went into effect on July 1, 2017. During his tenure in 2000, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee made the initial proposal.

Vajpayee's administration established the first framework for implementing the unified indirect tax reform scheme. However, it took an additional 16 years for the GST Constitution Amendment Bill to formally approve the system.

The first anniversary of GST Day, commemorated on July 1, 2018, was a momentous milestone marking the revitalization of India's indirect tax system into a unified and simplified framework. GST Day honors the work of the legislators and tax experts who created the new, unified indirect tax structure that superseded the previous one.

GST Day 2025: Key Facts