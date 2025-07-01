GST Day 2025: History, Significance, Indian Economy Impact, and More
The eighth anniversary of the official implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is commemorated by the Indian government on July 1st of each year. The adoption of the GST, one of the largest tax changes in the nation, assisted in consolidating India's indirect tax system into a single, efficient tax framework. Raising awareness and encouraging adherence to the GST framework are the goals of the day of the launch.
The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, formally announced the GST, which went into effect on July 1, 2017. During his tenure in 2000, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee made the initial proposal.
Vajpayee's administration established the first framework for implementing the unified indirect tax reform scheme. However, it took an additional 16 years for the GST Constitution Amendment Bill to formally approve the system.
The first anniversary of GST Day, commemorated on July 1, 2018, was a momentous milestone marking the revitalization of India's indirect tax system into a unified and simplified framework. GST Day honors the work of the legislators and tax experts who created the new, unified indirect tax structure that superseded the previous one.
GST Day 2025: Key Facts
- The implementation of the GST formally established a single indirect tax system. In the past, the central government levied several taxes, including excise duty, VAT, service tax, and octroi.
- The central tax (CGST), state tax/union territory tax (SGST/UTGST) for intrastate supplies, and integrated GST tax (IGST) for interstate supply transactions are all part of the tax system.
- The tax rates under the Indian GST system are 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%. However, some goods and services are rated at zero, and high-value items like gold and diamonds are subject to unique rates.
- To raise public awareness of the GST, the Indian government named movie star Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador.
- By lowering cascading taxes and compliance obligations, the GST's adoption made the government's taxation system simpler. The GST helped to facilitate corporate operations and increase interstate trade by establishing a single national market and tax structure.
- Along with enhancing the authorities' overall tax collection strategy, digital invoicing and electronic bills also contributed to the tax system's increased openness. In March 2024, monthly GST collections were ₹1.78 lakh crore, an 11.5% increase over the previous year.