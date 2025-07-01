5208 IBPS PO 2025 Recruitment: Eligibility, Application Process, and Important Dates

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the recruitment notice for Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees for 2025, providing an excellent opportunity for graduates to start their banking careers in India. With 5,208 posts being filled in 11 public sector banks, the recruitment process is likely to receive thousands of applications.

Highlights of IBPS PO Recruitment 2025

Total Vacancies: 5,208 posts for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees

Participating Banks: 11 public sector banks such as Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, and others

Job Location: Pan India

Selection Process: Preliminary exam, Mains exam, and Interview

Key Dates to Remember

Start Date for Online Application: July 1, 2025

Last Date to Apply: July 21, 2025

Date of Preliminary Exam: August 17, 23, and 24, 2025

Date of Mains Exam: October 12, 2025

Provisional Allotment: January/February 2026

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the recruitment of IBPS PO, candidates should:

Age: Be between 20 and 30 years on July 1, 2025, with relaxation in maximum age for reserved category candidates

Education: Have a graduation degree in any stream from a recognized university

Credit History: Have a good credit history at the time of joining the bank

Application Fee

Application fee for the recruitment of IBPS PO is:

General/OBC/EWS: ₹850

SC/ST/PwBD: ₹175

How to Apply

Candidates interested in the vacancies can submit their applications online via the official IBPS website ibpsreg.ibps.in from July 1 to July 21, 2025. The process of application entails:

Registration: Sign up on the IBPS website

Fill Application Form: Fill in accurate information and upload supporting documents

Pay Application Fee: Online payment through debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking

