5208 IBPS PO 2025 Recruitment: Eligibility, Application Process, and Important Dates
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the recruitment notice for Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees for 2025, providing an excellent opportunity for graduates to start their banking careers in India. With 5,208 posts being filled in 11 public sector banks, the recruitment process is likely to receive thousands of applications.
Highlights of IBPS PO Recruitment 2025
Total Vacancies: 5,208 posts for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees
Participating Banks: 11 public sector banks such as Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, and others
Job Location: Pan India
Selection Process: Preliminary exam, Mains exam, and Interview
Key Dates to Remember
- Start Date for Online Application: July 1, 2025
- Last Date to Apply: July 21, 2025
- Date of Preliminary Exam: August 17, 23, and 24, 2025
- Date of Mains Exam: October 12, 2025
- Provisional Allotment: January/February 2026
Eligibility Criteria
To be eligible for the recruitment of IBPS PO, candidates should:
Age: Be between 20 and 30 years on July 1, 2025, with relaxation in maximum age for reserved category candidates
Education: Have a graduation degree in any stream from a recognized university
Credit History: Have a good credit history at the time of joining the bank
Application Fee
Application fee for the recruitment of IBPS PO is:
- General/OBC/EWS: ₹850
- SC/ST/PwBD: ₹175
How to Apply
Candidates interested in the vacancies can submit their applications online via the official IBPS website ibpsreg.ibps.in from July 1 to July 21, 2025. The process of application entails:
- Registration: Sign up on the IBPS website
- Fill Application Form: Fill in accurate information and upload supporting documents
- Pay Application Fee: Online payment through debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking
