WBJEE 2025: Result Release Date, Login Process, and Counselling Details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to declare the WBJEE 2025 results shortly. Students who appeared for the entrance test can access their results through the official portals — wbjeeb.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.

To view their results, candidates must log in using their unique credentials such as registration number and either password or date of birth.

Admission Through WBJEE 2025

The WBJEE 2025 serves as the gateway to various undergraduate courses across disciplines like engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture in West Bengal. This year's exam was conducted on April 27.

How to Download the WBJEE 2025 Scorecard

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their result:

Go to the official WBJEE result portal.

Click on the “WBJEE 2025 Result” link.

Enter your registration details — application ID and password or date of birth.

Once logged in, your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

What Happens After the Result?

Following the result declaration, the next step is the counselling process. Qualified candidates will need to register for counselling, which includes document verification, preference submission for colleges and courses, and seat allotment. Only candidates who meet the qualifying criteria will be eligible to participate.

Key Information on the WBJEE 2025 Scorecard

The rank card will include the following:

Full Name of Candidate

Roll Number

Scores Obtained in Each Subject

Overall Marks

General Merit Rank

Date of Birth

Category and Gender

Domicile Information

Application ID

Candidates are advised to keep a printout of their scorecard and regularly check the official website for updates regarding counselling schedules and guidelines.