Monsoon roars into Gujarat with record June rainfall, yellow alert issued across 13 districts

Ahmedabad, June 30 (IANS) Gujarat’s monsoon season has kicked off with a huge surge, recording the highest June rainfall in a decade. The state has already received 31.62 per cent of its seasonal average -- about 11 inches -- as of Monday, a striking contrast to last year’s meagre 2.80 inches by the same date.

Region-wise data shows robust rainfall across the board.

South Gujarat leads with 34.25 per cent of its seasonal quota, clocking 20.09 inches, followed by East Central Gujarat at 33.35 per cent (10.56 inches), Saurashtra at 32.32 per cent (9.51 inches), Kutch at 28.83 per cent (5.50 inches), and North Gujarat at 23.53 per cent (6.65 inches).

Taluka-wise distribution reflects widespread monsoon activity. While only one taluka has crossed the 40-inch mark, 26 talukas have received between 20 and 40 inches, 89 talukas between 10 and 20 inches, 41 talukas between 5 and 10 inches, and five talukas have seen 1 to 5 inches.

Gujarat's 206 reservoirs have seen a healthy rise in water levels, now averaging 46.21 per cent capacity -- up from 38.24 per cent a year ago. Thirteen reservoirs are currently filled to 100 per cent capacity, while 18 have been placed on high alert due to rapid inflow. Ahmedabad’s rainfall, in particular, has shattered its 10-year June record.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in 13 districts, including Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Narmada, Chhota Udepur, Surat, Tapi, Navsari, Dang, and Valsad. Looking ahead, the IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across several districts on July 1 and 2.

These include Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Tapi, Dang, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Gir Somnath.

In response to the monsoon’s powerful onset, the Gujarat government has ramped up its preparedness to tackle possible rain-related challenges. With rainfall breaking a decade-long June record and several districts already witnessing waterlogging, the state administration has put disaster response teams on alert.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) is closely monitoring the situation, while district collectors have been directed to coordinate with local bodies, ensure the functioning of stormwater drainage systems, and keep shelters ready in vulnerable areas.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) units have been strategically deployed in flood-prone districts. Control rooms are operating 24x7, and advisories have been issued urging citizens to avoid travel in low-lying or waterlogged zones.

Additionally, electricity boards and irrigation departments have been asked to stay vigilant, especially around high-alert reservoirs and river catchment areas, to avoid mishaps and ensure smooth water release if necessary.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.