UP Government Declares Paid holiday for Employees in NCR Districts

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared paid leave for government employees working in eight districts within the National Capital Region (NCR) so they can vote in the Delhi Assembly polls. A public holiday also has been declared in Ayodhya on February 5 given the Milkipur seat elections in the assembly.

On February 5, the Uttar Pradesh government made an order relating to the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections for employees who are voters within the NCR districts. The employees from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Meerut districts will be provided with paid leave on Wednesday for casting their votes. The order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (General Administration) Jitendra Kumar applies to government and private sector employees working in these areas. Relevant officials have been instructed to ensure compliance with this decision.

In Ayodhya, a public holiday has been declared for February 5 in connection with the elections for the Milkipur seat. District Election Officer Chandra Vijay Singh had declared that offices belong to all sections of administration- the Treasury as well as its subtreasuries. All courts for this day declared that they, too, are closing on the occasion. Besides government offices of both campuses located here and campus locations of some other affiliated colleges were also announcing this holiday, reports said today.

Also read: Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Schools, Colleges, and Offices holiday today