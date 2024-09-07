Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Anant Ambani and Reliance Foundation presented a 20-kg gold crown to Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The gold crown is worth around Rs 15 crore. Ambani has been connected to Lalbaugcha Raja for 15 years.

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on September 5. Lord Ganesha can be seen sitting majestically on the throne at Lalbaugcha, adorning the gold crown.

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival commenced on September 7. During this period, devotees from across Maharashtra will visit Lalbaugcha Raja for darshan, as well as install Ganesh idols in homes and public spaces throughout th

e state.