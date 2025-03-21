Forgot Your UAN Number? Here’s How to Retrieve It Easily

The Universal Account Number (UAN) is a 12-digit unique identification number assigned to every employee linked to their Provident Fund (PF) account. This number plays a crucial role in managing PF-related services, including checking balance, updating details, and making withdrawals.

However, many employees often forget their UAN number. If you’re one of them, there’s no need to worry! You can easily retrieve your UAN number using two simple methods—Online and SMS.

How to Retrieve Your UAN Number Online?

If you have internet access, follow these steps to recover your UAN number:

✅ Step 1: Visit the official EPFO UAN portal.

✅ Step 2: Click on the "Important Links" section.

✅ Step 3: Select the "Know Your UAN" option.

✅ Step 4: Enter your registered mobile number and captcha code, then click on "Request OTP".

✅ Step 5: Enter the OTP received on your phone.

✅ Step 6: Click on "Show My UAN Number" to view your UAN on the screen.

How to Retrieve Your UAN Number via SMS?

If you don’t have internet access, you can retrieve your UAN number using a simple SMS method:

📩 Send an SMS in the format: EPFOHO UAN ENG from your registered mobile number to 7738299899.

📩 You will receive your UAN number via SMS shortly.

Why is the UAN Number Important?

The UAN number is essential for managing your PF account. Without it, you cannot check your balance, withdraw funds, or update details. Since Provident Fund savings help secure your future and can be accessed after retirement or at the age of 60, keeping track of your UAN is crucial.

If you ever forget your UAN number, use the online or SMS method mentioned above to retrieve it instantly!