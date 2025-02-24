February 26, 28; Two Days Bank Holidays in India

The month of February 2025 is ending with a series of bank holidays, giving citizens a much-needed break. With Maha Shivaratri and Losar falling in the same week, banks across various states will remain closed on specific dates. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official website, banks will be closed on Wednesday, February 26, and Friday, February 28, in several states.

Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu-Srinagar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh on February 26. Additionally, banks in Sikkim (Gangtok) will be closed on the occasion of Losar.

Although bank branches may be closed in your state or city, online banking services will remain operational across the nation. You can access banking services through online platforms and ATMs.

Citizens are advised to plan their transactions accordingly, taking into account the bank holidays in their respective states. With the holidays falling on Wednesday and Friday, it's essential to complete your banking tasks before the holidays or opt for online banking services.

