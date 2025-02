Dry Days in India 2025: Complete List of No-Alcohol Days

For both residents and travelers, staying informed about dry days in India is crucial to avoid last-minute surprises. Dry days are specific dates when the sale and service of alcohol are prohibited across states due to elections, national holidays, or religious observances. To help you plan better, here’s a detailed list of all the dry days in India for 2025. Keep checking back for updates as states may announce additional dry days.

Dry Days in January 2025

14 January (Tuesday): Makar Sankranti

26 January (Sunday): Republic Day

30 January (Thursday): Shaheed Diwas (Only in Maharashtra)

Dry Days in February 2025

3 February (Monday) from 6 PM: Delhi Elections (Only in Delhi)

4 February (Tuesday): Delhi Elections (Only in Delhi)

5 February (Wednesday) until 6 PM: Delhi Elections (Only in Delhi)

8 February (Saturday): Delhi Election Results (Only in Delhi)

19 February (Wednesday): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Only in Maharashtra)

23 February (Sunday): Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

26 February (Wednesday): Maha Shivratri

Dry Days in March 2025

14 March (Friday): Holi

31 March (Monday): Eid ul-Fitr

Dry Days in April 2025

6 April (Sunday): Ram Navami

10 April (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti

14 April (Monday): Ambedkar Jayanti

18 April (Friday): Good Friday

Dry Days in May 2025

1 May (Thursday): Maharashtra Day (Only in Maharashtra)

12 May (Monday): Buddha Purnima

Dry Days in June 2025

7 June (Saturday): Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha)

Dry Days in July 2025

6 July (Sunday): Ashadi Ekadashi, Muharram

10 July (Thursday): Guru Purnima

Dry Days in August 2025

15 August (Friday): Independence Day

16 August (Saturday): Janmashtami

27 August (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi (Only in Maharashtra and Karnataka)

Dry Days in September 2025

5 September (Friday): Eid-e-Milad

6 September (Saturday): Anant Chaturdashi (Only in Maharashtra)

Dry Days in October 2025

2 October (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

7 October (Tuesday): Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

8 October (Wednesday): Prohibition Week (Only in Maharashtra)

21 October (Tuesday): Diwali (Only in Delhi NCR)

Dry Days in November 2025

1 November (Saturday): Kartiki Ekadashi

5 November (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

24 November (Monday): Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas

Dry Days in December 2025

25 December (Thursday): Christmas

Plan Your Social Gatherings Wisely

With this extensive list of dry days, you can plan your outings and celebrations accordingly while respecting the local customs and regulations. Stay tuned for updates as additional dry days may be announced by state governments or election commissions.