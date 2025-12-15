Dileep Case: Bhavana, Manju Warrier Tweets Controversy

The December 12, 2025 verdict in the 2017 actress abduction and sexual assault case has once again brought Kerala’s most controversial criminal trial into the public spotlight. While an Ernakulam court sentenced six accused, including prime accused Sunil Kumar alias “Pulsar Suni,” to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, the acquittal of actor Dileep has triggered sharp reactions from the survivor, fellow actors, and the wider public.

Minutes after the verdict, the survivor and actress Bhavana Menon expressed mixed emotions — relief over the conviction of those who carried out the crime, but deep disappointment over what she described as “incomplete justice.” Soon after, actor Manju Warrier, Dileep’s first wife, shared a strongly worded message on social media that added a new dimension to the unfolding controversy.

“I have the utmost respect for the Honourable Court. But justice for the survivor is still incomplete,” Manju Warrier wrote. She stressed that while those who executed the crime have been punished, “the mind that planned and enabled this heinous act, whoever it is, still walks free,” calling the situation “terrifying.” Signing off with “With her. Then, now, and always,” Manju reiterated her solidarity with the survivor, echoing the “With Her” salute that has come to symbolise support for the actress.

The reaction did not go unanswered. Following his acquittal, Dileep publicly blamed Manju Warrier for allegedly tarnishing his image and “stage-managing suspicion” against him. He referred to her statements in 2017, when she had openly spoken about a possible criminal conspiracy behind the assault. At the time, Dileep was arrested and spent over three months in jail after investigators accused him of orchestrating the crime to settle personal scores. Nearly nine years later, his acquittal has reopened old wounds and accusations, intensifying the debate within the film industry and beyond.

The survivor herself broke her silence days after the verdict with a detailed Instagram post, stating bluntly, “I didn’t trust this court.” Reflecting on her nearly nine-year-long legal battle, she described the conviction of six accused as “a small ray of light” but made it clear that the outcome did not come as a surprise to her. She revealed that as early as 2020, she felt something was amiss in the handling of the case, particularly concerning one accused.

In her statement, the actress also addressed long-standing misinformation, clarifying that the prime accused was neither her personal driver nor her employee, but a driver assigned to her briefly during a film project years before the crime. She urged the public to stop spreading false narratives that, according to her, diluted the seriousness of the case.

More significantly, the survivor raised grave concerns about the judicial process itself. She alleged that crucial evidence, including the memory card central to the case, was illegally accessed multiple times while in court custody. She also claimed that two public prosecutors resigned citing a hostile court environment and warned her not to expect justice. Repeated requests to change the trial judge, she said, were dismissed by both the High Court and the Supreme Court, leading her to a painful conclusion that “not every citizen in this country is treated equally before the law.”

The acquittal of Dileep, attributed by the court to the prosecution’s failure to conclusively prove criminal conspiracy, has thus left the verdict deeply contested. While the sentencing of the six convicts marks a significant moment of accountability, the reactions from Bhavana Menon and Manju Warrier have ensured that the conversation does not end in the courtroom.

As public debate intensifies over equality before the law, institutional accountability, and the Malayalam film industry’s reckoning with power and privilege, the case continues to resonate far beyond December 12, 2025 — standing as both a moment of partial closure and a reminder of unresolved questions surrounding justice.

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