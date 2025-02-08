Delhi Elections 2025: BJP’s Revival in Delhi - Key Reasons Behind the Surge

Delhi’s political landscape is shifting dramatically, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gaining a strong lead in the national capital. After a three-decade drought, the BJP is set to return to power, leading on 45 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had been dominating Delhi since 2015, is trailing behind with 25 seats. This marks a significant decline from the 62 seats the AAP secured in the last election. The BJP’s rise can be attributed to a combination of factors, including income tax cuts, the 8th Pay Commission, corruption allegations against the AAP, and a growing sense of anti-incumbency.

Income Tax Cuts: A Relief for the Middle Class

One of the most significant decisions that may have helped the BJP’s resurgence is the announcement of income tax cuts in the Union Budget 2025. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed making income up to ₹12 lakh tax-free, up from the previous ₹7 lakh threshold. This move was a major relief for the middle class, which had been burdened by high taxes. The tax cuts have been well-received by voters, especially in Delhi, where a large segment of the population belongs to the middle class.

Anti-Incumbency Wave: Corruption Allegations Against AAP

Another major factor contributing to the BJP’s success is the growing anti-incumbency sentiment in Delhi. AAP's leadership has been embroiled in multiple corruption scandals, including the liquor policy scam that sent top AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to jail. The public's frustration with AAP’s handling of issues like air and water pollution further alienated voters. A significant blow to Kejriwal came with allegations surrounding his official residence, known as the ‘sheeshmahal’ scandal. An audit report revealed lavish spending on curtains, kitchen equipment, and even a minibar, amounting to a total of ₹33.66 crore—far above the original estimates. These accusations of misusing public funds have tarnished AAP’s image and played a key role in Delhi voters’ shift towards the BJP.

The 8th Pay Commission: A Boost for Government Employees

The announcement of the 8th Pay Commission has also contributed to the BJP’s rising popularity in Delhi. The Commission, which aims to revise the salaries, pensions, and allowances of over 50 lakh Central government employees, has sparked enthusiasm among the workforce. This move is not only expected to benefit government employees but also help secure the support of their families and communities. The implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, including a revision of Dearness Allowance (DA), is seen as a significant step toward improving the financial well-being of many Delhi residents.

Purvanchali Voters: A Shift Towards BJP

In constituencies dominated by Purvanchali voters, such as North East Delhi, the BJP has made significant inroads. The party is leading in six Purvanchali-majority seats, indicating a shift in support. This demographic, which has traditionally been a stronghold for the AAP, appears to be favoring the BJP in the current elections.

Yamuna Poisoning Controversy: A Backlash for AAP

Finally, the controversy surrounding Kejriwal’s remarks about the Yamuna River added fuel to the fire. Kejriwal accused the BJP government in Haryana of mixing poison into the Yamuna water supply, claiming that it was part of a conspiracy to create a water crisis in Delhi. This alarmist rhetoric was not well received by Delhiites, further diminishing Kejriwal’s credibility and pushing voters toward the BJP.

BJP on the Path to Victory

The combination of income tax cuts, anti-incumbency, corruption allegations, the 8th Pay Commission, and the Purvanchali vote shift has paved the way for BJP’s resurgence in Delhi. With the party leading on 45 seats and AAP’s popularity waning, it seems that the BJP is on track to end its long absence from power in the national capital.