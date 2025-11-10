Delhi Blast Near Red Fort: GPS Spoofing, RDX Haul Raise Major Security Concerns

Ominous signs have circled Delhi in recent days, prompting investigators to probe possible links between separate but troubling incidents that together have heightened security concerns across the capital.

In quick succession authorities have been dealing with a suspected case of GPS spoofing near the city airport, the seizure of a massive cache of explosives in nearby Faridabad, and a devastating blast today in Chandni Chowk close to the Red Fort. While nothing has been officially tied together yet, security agencies are treating the sequence as a serious intelligence priority.

The explosion in Chandni Chowk occurred when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 detonated near a traffic signal outside the Red Fort area. The blast inflicted severe damage on surrounding vehicles and infrastructure and left multiple people dead and injured.

Forensics teams, the National Investigation Agency, and specialized units, including the National Security Guard, have been deployed to comb the scene. Investigators are working to determine whether the device was planted inside the car or whether the blast was triggered remotely. At present officials say it is too early to confirm motive or claim responsibility.

Adding to the alarm is the fact that, only days earlier, authorities recovered roughly 2,900 kilograms of RDX in a storage unit in Faridabad, barely 50 kilometers from Delhi.

That seizure represented one of the largest caches of explosive material in recent memory and raised immediate questions about who had access to that stock and whether it was intended for use in planned attacks. Law enforcement agencies were already tightening checks and tracing supply lines when the Chandni Chowk blast occurred.

Another unsettling episode involved reports of GPS spoofing near Delhi’s main airport, where multiple aircraft and navigation systems showed erroneous positional data. GPS spoofing works by broadcasting counterfeit satellite signals that mimic legitimate global navigation satellites.

When receivers accept those false signals, they compute incorrect positions or times, which can mislead navigation systems on aircraft, ships, vehicles and even certain security devices. Spoofing can be carried out using commercially available radio equipment or more sophisticated transmitters. Because spoofing feeds false information rather than simply jamming signals, it can be harder to detect immediately.

Taken together, these events have forced security agencies to consider a wider matrix of possibilities. A vehicle blast near a major monument, a huge cache of military-grade explosives uncovered close by, and unexplained navigation interference create overlapping risk vectors that cannot be ignored. Investigators are reviewing CCTV, mobile phone records, vehicular movement data and forensic traces from the blast site even as they trace the provenance of the seized explosives and examine records related to the GPS interference.

For now authorities urge calm and restraint. They are moving rapidly to piece together whether these incidents are isolated or part of a coordinated campaign. New information will emerge as forensic tests and intelligence analysis proceed, but the blunt reality is that Delhi has seen an unusual and worrying cluster of security threats in a short span, and national agencies are treating the situation with the seriousness it demands.