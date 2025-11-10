Delhi Blast Kills 13: What Caused Explosion and Possible Terror Angle, Explained!

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort traffic signal in Delhi on Monday evening, leaving at least eight people dead and more than 20 injured. The blast, which occurred around 6:52 PM, destroyed or damaged 22 nearby vehicles and sent shockwaves across the capital, prompting an immediate high-level investigation.

According to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, the explosion occurred when the car was waiting at a red light near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. “A slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and as a result, nearby vehicles were also damaged,” Golcha told reporters.

Emergency services responded within minutes. Deputy Chief Fire Officer A.K. Malik confirmed that seven fire units were deployed and the blaze was brought under control by 7:29 PM. Eyewitnesses described horrifying scenes, mangled cars, scattered debris, and smoke engulfing one of Delhi’s busiest tourist areas.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) have joined Delhi Police’s Special Cell in probing the blast. Forensic experts have collected samples from the wreckage of the Hyundai i20 to determine the nature and origin of the explosives used. Preliminary findings suggest the possibility of a terror-related act, although authorities have yet to officially confirm it.

The timing of the explosion has intensified concerns; it came just hours after 2,900 kg of suspected explosives were recovered from a warehouse in Faridabad, about 50 km from the capital. The incident also coincided with preparations for the second phase of polling in Bihar, leading the Union Home Ministry to place Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan on high alert.

Victims were rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, where doctors described the situation as “unprecedented.” Several of the injured remain in critical condition, with multiple cases of severe burns and shrapnel injuries.

By late evening, the Red Fort area was sealed off, with teams from the bomb disposal squad and forensic division scanning the site for clues. Investigators are exploring whether an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted inside the slow-moving Hyundai i20 or triggered remotely.

No organisation has claimed responsibility so far, but officials have not ruled out the involvement of a larger network. The focus of the investigation now lies in identifying the car’s owner, tracing its movement before the explosion, and analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.

As Delhi reels under shock, authorities have urged citizens to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement. The NIA is expected to release a preliminary report soon, as the nation awaits clarity on one of the most alarming security incidents to strike the capital in recent years.