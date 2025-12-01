December 2025 Calendar: Festivals, Important Days and Events

December marks the end of the calendar year and is widely seen as a time of celebration, remembrance, and reflection. From globally celebrated festivals to national observances and awareness days, the month is filled with events that highlight culture, history, social responsibility, and human values. Whether you follow religious traditions, observe awareness campaigns, or simply want to stay informed, December 2025 offers a wide range of significant dates.

One of the biggest celebrations during this month is Christmas on December 25, observed across the world to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. Another important festival is Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, which begins on December 14 and ends on December 22 in 2025, commemorating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. Alongside these religious occasions, December also includes days dedicated to human rights, health, the environment, national pride, and global unity.

Below is a refreshed and original overview of the key days and events observed throughout December 2025.

Key Dates and Their Significance

December 1 – World AIDS Day

Observed globally to spread awareness about HIV/AIDS, honor those who have lost their lives, and support efforts to combat the epidemic.

December 2 – National Pollution Control Day

This day reminds people about the dangers of pollution and is observed in memory of victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

December 2 – International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

Dedicated to raising awareness about modern forms of slavery and human exploitation across the world.

December 2 – World Computer Literacy Day

Focuses on promoting digital knowledge, especially among children, women, and underprivileged sections of society.

December 3 – International Day of Persons with Disabilities

A day to promote inclusion, dignity, and equal opportunities for people with disabilities.

December 4 – Indian Navy Day

Celebrated to recognize the bravery, achievements, and vital role of the Indian Navy.

December 5 – International Volunteer Day

Honors volunteers worldwide and highlights the impact of voluntary service in communities.

December 5 – World Soil Day

Emphasizes the importance of soil health for agriculture, ecosystems, and food security.

December 6 – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Observed in remembrance of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s immense contribution to Indian society and the Constitution.

December 6 – National Microwave Oven Day

Marks the invention of the microwave oven and its role in simplifying daily cooking.

December 7 – Armed Forces Flag Day

A day to honor India’s armed forces and collect funds for the welfare of soldiers and their families.

December 7 – International Civil Aviation Day

Highlights the importance of civil aviation in global economic and social development.

December 8 – Bodhi Day

Observed in honor of Lord Buddha’s enlightenment under the Bodhi tree.

December 9 – International Anti-Corruption Day

Raises awareness about the harmful impact of corruption on society and development.

December 10 – Human Rights Day

Marks the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and promotes equality and justice.

December 10 – Death Anniversary of Alfred Nobel

Remembers the inventor of dynamite and the founder of the Nobel Prizes.

December 11 – International Mountain Day

Celebrates the ecological, cultural, and economic importance of mountains.

December 11 – UNICEF Day

Commemorates the founding of UNICEF and its work for child welfare worldwide.

December 12 – Universal Health Coverage Day

Highlights the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare for everyone.

December 13 – National Horse Day

Recognizes the historical and cultural contributions of horses, mainly in the United States.

December 13 – U.S. National Guard Birthday

Honors the establishment and service of the U.S. National Guard.

December 14 – National Energy Conservation Day

Encourages energy efficiency and sustainable usage in daily life.

December 14 – Hanukkah Begins

Start of the Jewish Festival of Lights, celebrated with prayers, menorah lighting, and family gatherings.

December 16 – Vijay Diwas

Observed in India to commemorate victory in the 1971 war and honor armed forces.

December 18 – Minority Rights Day (India)

Focuses on protecting and promoting the rights of minority communities.

December 18 – International Migrants Day

Raises awareness about migrant issues and the need for their protection.

December 19 – Goa Liberation Day

Marks Goa’s liberation from Portuguese rule in 1961.

December 20 – International Human Solidarity Day

Promotes unity, cooperation, and collective efforts against poverty and inequality.

December 21 – Blue Christmas

A solemn observance offering comfort to those experiencing grief during the holiday season.

December 21 – December Solstice

The shortest day and longest night in the Northern Hemisphere, marking the beginning of winter.

December 21 – World Saree Day

Celebrates the beauty and heritage of the traditional Indian saree.

December 22 – National Mathematics Day (India)

Observed in honor of Srinivasa Ramanujan’s birth anniversary.

December 23 – Kisan Diwas / National Farmers’ Day

Celebrates the contributions of farmers and commemorates Chaudhary Charan Singh.

December 24 – National Consumer Rights Day

Highlights consumer protection laws and awareness of consumer rights.

December 24 – DMRC Foundation Day

Marks the inauguration of Delhi Metro’s first corridor.

December 24 – Christmas Eve

A festive evening celebrated with anticipation and family traditions before Christmas Day.

December 25 – Christmas Day

Celebrated worldwide to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

December 25 – Good Governance Day (India)

Observed in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

December 26 – Veer Bal Diwas

Pays tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s sons.

December 26 – Boxing Day

Observed in several countries, following Christmas celebrations.

December 27 – International Day of Epidemic Preparedness

Encourages awareness and readiness to prevent future epidemics.

December 28 – Birth Anniversary of Ratan Tata

Celebrates the life and contributions of one of India’s most respected industrialists.

December 29 – International Cello Day

Honors the cello and legendary cellist Pablo Casals.

December 31 – New Year’s Eve

The final day of the year, celebrated worldwide with festivities and reflections.

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