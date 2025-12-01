Chennai Braces for 24 Hours of Moderate to Heavy Showers: Dec 1–2 Forecast

Parts of Chennai witnessed light to moderate rainfall in the 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday morning, according to data from the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) Integrated Command and Control Centre. On average, the city received around 3 cm of rainfall during this period.

Ennore recorded the highest rainfall at 5.58 cm, followed by Madhavaram (4.92 cm) and Medavakkam Junction (4.4 cm). Northern zones such as Thiruvottiyur, Manali, and Madhavaram registered rainfall between 2 cm and 5 cm, while southern neighbourhoods including Adyar, Velachery, Pallikaranai, and Sholinganallur received around 3–3.7 cm.

With Cyclone Ditwah weakening into a depression by Sunday evening, the city did not experience significant rainfall during the day. “We were worried about the cyclone’s impact, but Sunday turned out to be relatively calm,” said a Velachery resident.

To curb the spread of monsoon-related diseases, the GCC organized 20 special medical camps on Sunday. Officials also cleared seven uprooted trees on priority, while 457 tree-pruning machines were kept on standby to ensure quick response during the cyclone.

In a statement, the GCC reported that 32,500 food packets were distributed across the city, mainly in the southern zones of Adyar and Sholinganallur. Additionally, stagnant water on Thiruvottiyur High Road was drained using high-capacity motors, followed by desilting of silt catchpits to prevent further flooding.

More than 22,000 officials, engineers, and sanitary workers were deployed for round-the-clock operations, ensuring swift action and public safety during the cyclone’s impact.

Keywords: Chennai rainfall, Cyclone Ditwah, Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai weather, Chennai cyclone update, rainfall data Chennai, Adyar, Velachery, Sholinganallur, GCC operations, Chennai medical camps, Chennai monsoon update.