World AIDS Day 2025, December 1: Theme, Facts and Prevention Tips

As the world observes World AIDS Day 2025 on December 1, attention is firmly placed on strengthening the global response to HIV through sustainable funding, inclusive healthcare systems, and a renewed determination to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. The day serves as a moment to remember those who have lost their lives to HIV-related illnesses, stand in solidarity with people living with HIV, and recommit to prevention, treatment, and care.

Why World AIDS Day Matters

World AIDS Day has been observed annually since 1988, when it was first introduced to draw international attention to the growing HIV crisis. Over the decades, it has evolved into a worldwide platform where governments, health organisations, communities, and individuals come together to raise awareness, challenge stigma, and strengthen action against the disease. The day highlights both the progress achieved and the work that still lies ahead.

Theme for World AIDS Day 2025

The theme for 2025, “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response,” reflects the need to recover from setbacks caused by funding gaps, healthcare disruptions, and inequality in access to services. It emphasises redesigning HIV programmes so they are resilient, adequately financed, inclusive, and protected by rights-based laws, ensuring no one is left behind.

Understanding HIV and AIDS

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) is the virus that attacks the immune system. With timely diagnosis and proper treatment, a person can live a long and healthy life without developing symptoms for many years.

AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) is the most advanced stage of HIV infection. It occurs when the immune system becomes severely damaged, allowing life-threatening infections and certain cancers to develop. Importantly, not everyone living with HIV progresses to AIDS. Effective treatment can prevent this stage entirely.

The Global HIV Situation

Although major progress has been made since the 1990s, HIV remains a serious global public health concern. By the end of 2024, an estimated 40.8 million people worldwide were living with HIV. That year alone saw about 1.3 million new infections and around 630,000 deaths related to AIDS. These numbers highlight the urgency of strengthening prevention and treatment efforts.

India’s Progress Against HIV

India has made notable strides in its HIV response. Based on recent national estimates:

Approximately 2.54 million people were living with HIV in 2023

Adult HIV prevalence (ages 15–49) stood at around 0.2%

Annual new infections were estimated at about 66,400, reflecting a significant decline over the past decade

These improvements demonstrate the impact of sustained prevention efforts, expanded treatment programs, and public awareness initiatives.

Medical Advances Changing Lives

Scientific developments have dramatically improved the outlook for people living with HIV. Today, HIV is considered a manageable long-term condition when treated properly.

Key advancements include:

U=U (Undetectable = Untransmittable): People who maintain an undetectable viral load through treatment cannot transmit HIV sexually

Long-acting injectable therapies: Monthly or bi-monthly injections reduce dependence on daily medication

PrEP and PEP: Medicines that prevent HIV before or shortly after potential exposure

Improved diagnostics and research: Faster testing and ongoing cure and vaccine research offer hope, though a definitive cure is not yet available

These advances are only effective when people can consistently access care and medication.

Who Faces Higher Risk Today

HIV can affect anyone, but higher risk exists among communities with limited access to prevention, testing, and treatment services. This includes:

People with multiple sexual partners

Men who have sex with men

People who inject drugs

Sex workers

Individuals facing barriers to confidential healthcare

Targeted interventions are essential to protect these groups.

How HIV Is and Is Not Transmitted

HIV is transmitted through:

Unprotected sexual contact involving certain bodily fluids

Sharing contaminated needles or injecting equipment

Transmission from mother to child if untreated

Transfusions with unscreened blood

It is not spread through casual contact such as hugging, sharing food, mosquito bites, or everyday social interaction.

Steps Individuals Can Take

To reduce the risk of HIV and support others, individuals are encouraged to:

Use condoms and consider preventive medication if at risk

Avoid sharing needles and seek harm-reduction services

Get tested regularly, as early diagnosis saves lives

Treat people living with HIV with respect and dignity

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to HIV should seek post-exposure prevention within 72 hours.