Class 10th and 12th Results 2025: Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and more!

As the academic year goes on, students all over India are looking forward to when their Class 10 and 12 board examination results will be announced. Though some state education boards have announced their results, others will be announcing them in the next few weeks.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Results 2025

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release Class 10 and 12 results in the second week of May 2025. The candidates can view their scores through the website jac.jharkhand.gov.in using the roll numbers.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Results 2025

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) results for Class 12 are likely to be announced in the third week of May, and Class 10 results in the last week of the month. Results will be made available on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Results 2025

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has held the Class 10 and 12 exams, and the results will soon be announced. The results will be available online at the official website or through SMS by typing "HP10 [space] Roll Number" or "HP12 [space] Roll Number" to 56263.

Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) Results 2025

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has concluded its board exams, and the results will be declared soon. Students can view their scores on the official website, bseh.org.in.

Maharashtra State Board Results 2025

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has already announced the SSC Result 2025 on May 13, 2025. Students can view their results on results.digilocker.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

Tips for Students

While students wait for their results, it is necessary to frequently visit the official sites and have their log in details in hand to immediately access them. With results expected to be announced in the following weeks, students can get themselves ready for the next level of their educational pursuits.

