PBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2025: Expected Date, Time and Step-by-step process to check!

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the Class 10th and Class 12th board exam results in May 2025. In particular, the HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 could be announced on or before May 13, 2025, though no official announcement has been made. The results of Class 12th were announced last year on April 29, 2024.

Examination Details

The examination for Class 10 was conducted between March 4, 2025, and March 22, 2025, while that for Class 12 took place from March 4, 2025, to March 29, 2025. Further, the practical test for Class 10 was held from February 20, 2025, to February 28, 2025.

Passing Criteria

For the purpose of passing the test, the candidates have to obtain at least 33 percent marks in every subject individually as well as collectively.

How to Check the Result

Students can view their results using the following process:

Checking Result via SMS

Open the SMS app on your mobile.

Compose the message in the format: HP12 (Your Roll Number) or HP10 (Your Roll Number).

Send the message to the number given by the board: 5676750.

Your result will be received in SMS format.

Save it for future use.

Checking Result Online

Go to the official HPBOSE website: hpbose.org

Click on the link "Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10/12 Result 2025" on the home page.

Enter the necessary credentials, i.e., your roll number.

Submit the information and your result appears on the screen.

Verify your marks and save the page.

Take a print of your scorecard to refer to later.

Last Year's Result Date and Pass Percentage

In 2024, the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th result came out on May 7, and the Class 12th result on April 29. For Class 10th, the pass percentage stood at 74.61 percent, with 67,988 students passing out of 91,422. For Class 12th, the pass percentage was 73.76 percent, with 63,092 students passing out of 85,777.

All students are requested to regularly visit the official website for timely updates and announcements concerning the results.

