Director Adam Stein: Fun of ‘Final Destination’ is elements that lead up to deaths

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Final Destination Bloodlines directors Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky have talked about how they got involved with the sixth installment of the iconic horror franchise and its fun element.

Talking about how they got involved with Final Destination, Lipovsky said: “When we heard that Warner Bros. was reinventing the Final Destination franchise in a way that made it new for this age—but also much more character driven—we went through the process of trying to convince the powers that be that we were the filmmakers who should bring it to life.”

“We even faked our own death in the pitch meeting to show them we understood the DNA of Final Destination.

Sten shared that producer Jon Watts came up with the story for Final Destination Bloodlines based around a family and its bloodline, where death is making its way down a family tree.

“We thought that was such a great way into this franchise. The other movies were about groups of friends or even groups of strangers who were trying to avoid death. But this is a family all trying to survive together. And something about that felt a lot more relatable, emotional and personal… and we were just really excited about the idea,” he added.

Asked about the fun of Final Destination, Stein shared: “The fun of Final Destination is all those little elements that lead up to the deaths. And those elements are all inanimate, which means that it’s basically up to the filmmakers to bring it to life.”

He said it’s really the filmmaking that is the villain that’s chasing the characters.

“It’s all those insert extreme closeups of things that are hitting other things to create the chain reaction. So, it’s a joy for directors. Getting to bring that into the world, getting it in the camera, putting it in the edit in a way that brings Death to life is just so much fun,” Stein concluded.

For Lipovsky, he said it’s really challenging, because the audience is participating in every Final Destination movie.

“You’re sitting in the theater, you know what’s gonna happen… but you also know that there are gonna be surprises, and as a filmmaker, that’s really challenging, because –”

Stein shared: “Spoiler alert, everyone dies.”

Lipovsky chimed in and said: “Everyone knows that everyone dies, and everyone knows in this scene that someone is gonna die. That’s the challenge as filmmakers—to make something that’s still surprising and not predictable.”

He said the “fun part is that we can misdirect the audience… we can play with the way that we set up certain inserts and closeups. We can push the camera into a certain object to make you think that something’s gonna happen; we left Easter eggs around the film, etc.”

“ And then, you as the audience remember something that we set up earlier and you’re invested in it, even though you know everyone is going to die. The way that all this plays in the editing and in the filming gives us the opportunity to be creative, and gives the audience this really fun participatory experience in the film.”

Final Destination Bloodlines is scheduled to be released in India by Warner Bros. Pictures on May 15.

