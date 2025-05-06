Caught on Camera: Eklavya School Principal and Librarian Engage in Violent Brawl

A school principal and librarian engaged in a violent physical brawl on the premises of Eklavya School at Khargone in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident was caught on camera and soon went viral on social media platforms.

In the video, the two women can be seen slapping each other, pulling hair and pushing each other. The brawl began as the principal snatched the librarian’s phone mid-argument and repeatedly smashed it to the ground. As the librarian raised her voice, the principal slapped her. Perturbed by the principal’s behaviour, the librarian shouted, “How dare you touch me?” and retaliated by hitting her.

At one point, the principal almost banged the librarian’s head to the parapet wall.

According to reports, the women have been identified as Principal Praveen Dahiya and Librarian Madhurani.

As the duo locked horns, a cleaning staffer intervened to break the fight.

Disagreement over work-related issues reportedly triggered the brawl.

Following the incident, both women were removed from their positions and temporarily attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner Prashant Arya.