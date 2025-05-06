LOTR: The War of the Rohirrim OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Anime Film Online?

The long-awaited anime-fantasy film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is all set to make its streaming debut on the popular OTT platform JioHotstar. This is excellent news for fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium. The new Lord of the Rings movie will join the platform's standard membership library and will be available to stream for everyone to enjoy.

You can rent the movie on Prime Video if you want to see it before it comes out on JioHotstar. Overseen by director Kenji Kamiyama, the animated prequel takes place around two hundred years before Peter Jackson's acclaimed The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogy.

The War of the Rohirrim plot centers around Brian Cox's ferocious portrayal of Rohan's King Helm Hammerhand, whose careless moves set in motion a terrible conflict with the Dunlendings.

Héra, his daughter, played by the talented Gaia Wise, is a defiant and cunning fighter who becomes an indispensable ally to her people in the epic last struggle at the castle of Hornburg, later known as Helm's Deep.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim OTT Release

The movie will start streaming on JioHotstar from May 13th. Just like with every Disney release, The War of the Rohirrim will also have a 12:00 AM ET release time, which means that the movie will be available for Indian audiences at 09:30 AM the next day.

Made on a high budget of around $30 million, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim opened to poor reviews, and as a result, it only managed to mint $20 million at the box office. The makers hope that the streaming release will provide some respite if the word of mouth from OTT audiences ends up good.