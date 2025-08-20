Bihar Govt Releases 2026 Holiday Calendar: 44 Official Holidays Announced

The Bihar government has issued the official holiday calendar for 2026, granting state employees a total of 44 holidays in the year. The list covers general, public, and optional holidays, while maintaining the five-day workweek in secretariat and directorate offices and a six-day schedule in regional offices.

The calendar includes all major national and religious festivals such as Holi, Eid, Diwali, Durga Puja, Mahashivratri, Buddha Purnima, Christmas, Republic Day, and Independence Day. Special observances like Bihar Day (March 22) and other regional occasions are also part of the list.

Notably, employees will enjoy a two-day break for Holi on March 3 and 4, 2026. The dates of Muslim festivals will be finalized based on moon sightings.

Key Holidays in 2026:

Vasant Panchami – January 23 (Friday)

Sant Ravidas Jayanti – February 1 (Sunday)

Shab-e-Barat – February 4 (Wednesday)

Mahashivratri – February 15 (Sunday)

Samrat Ashok Ashtami – March 26 (Thursday)

Veer Kunwar Singh Jayanti – April 23 (Thursday)

Janaki Navami – April 25 (Saturday)

Kabir Jayanti – June 29 (Monday)

Apart from these, special public holidays will be observed for banks, courts, and financial institutions — including the annual bank account closing day on April 1, 2026.

With this schedule, government employees can plan their leaves and celebrations well in advance, making 2026 a year of well-distributed festive breaks across Bihar.