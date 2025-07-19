Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro: Inspection Begins from July 22, Inauguration by PM Modi Expected

The long-awaited Yellow Line metro project of Bengaluru, linking RV Road and Bommasandra, is finally nearing its completion phase. Following years of postponement, the Yellow Line of Namma Metro is to undergo a vital inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) between July 22 and July 25.

Inspection Schedule

The CMRS inspection will be undertaken in phases, spanning the entire 19.15-kilometer elevated section with 16 stations. The main inspection will be held from July 22 to July 24, targeting the core infrastructure of the tracks, viaducts, and station facilities. A repeat inspection will be done on July 25 to inspect the Operations Control Centre.

Delayed but Not Forgotten

Originally set to be completed by December 2021, the Yellow Line project was delayed by several reasons, including civil and system works. Nonetheless, with the inspection currently in process, the project is now on the verge of operation soon.

Safety and Operational Standards

The CMRS inspection will guarantee the Yellow Line complies with all operational and safety standards, including key systems like signaling, track infrastructure, and station facilities. Following the completion of the inspection and approvals, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will complete the operational plans with consultations from the Union and Karnataka governments.

A New Era for Bengaluru's Public Transport

The Yellow Line is also expected to boost public transport in Bengaluru by offering a hassle-free and quick mode of commute for thousands of commuters. As the inspection process is already initiated, citizens can expect a new range of metro services in the city.

Next Steps

Once the CMRS has granted its approval, BMRCL will focus on introducing the Yellow Line, which will be a major achievement for Bengaluru's public transport. The official launch date will be decided after discussion with the government and completion of the inspection process.

