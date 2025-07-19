DU UG CSAS 2025: First Admission List Out Today, July 19: Seat Acceptance By July 21

The University of Delhi will release the first allocation list for undergraduate admissions under CSAS 2025 today, July 19. Students who applied for the first round of CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) can check the cut-off and seat allocation list on the official DU UG admission portal: admission.uod.ac.in. The list will be published at 5 PM today.

Key Dates to Remember:

Seat Acceptance by Candidates: July 19 to July 21

College Verification & Approval of Applications: July 19 to July 22

Last Date to Pay Admission Fee Online: July 23

Admissions to all undergraduate courses (except School of Open Learning, Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, and Foreign Nationals) are based on scores from the CUET UG 2025 exam.

Seat allocation depends on the subjects (languages, domain-specific subjects, or General Aptitude Test) the student appeared for in CUET, according to the eligibility criteria for each program.

💡 For more details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official DU admissions website.