Bengaluru Power Cuts - November 26 and 27: Affected Areas and Timings Here!

Residents in Bengaluru can now expect a disruption in their daily busy routine as the city faces power cuts from November 26 and 27. The power cuts are scheduled to occur in various areas across the city, affecting multiple zones.

According to the official notification, the power cut is considered indispensable for some essential maintenance work, which includes tree trimming, replacement of electrical jumps, and service connection work. The power cut will be carried out in different areas on both days, each at a different time.

Affected Areas and Time on November 26

On November 26, the power cut will be carried out in the following areas:

RPC Layout, 7th Main Post Office Road, Vijaya Mansion, Hosahalli, and Vijayanagar will be provided with a 3-hour power shutdown from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Thadikavagilu, Kurubahalli, and Jalamangala will face a 2-hour power cut within the time frame of 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Puligal, Seethareddypalli, Venkateshapalli, Ramanapdi, Sajjalapalli, and Boodalavaripalli will face a 2-hour power cut within the time frame of 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

Affected Areas and Timings on November 27

The power cuts will take place on November 27 in the following areas, as follows:

Power cuts in MC Layout and Industrial Area on the 27th of November from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM i.e. 3 hours

Power cuts in Thirumalegowdanadoddi, Kanchidoddi, Nijiyappanadoddi, Adhishakthihalli and Channegowdanadoddi on November 27 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM i.e. 2 hours

There will be two-hour power cuts in Madlakhana, Marasanapalli, Doranalapalli, Brahmanahalli, Thimmampalli, Gundlapalli, Kothuru, Madakavaripalli, and Kamarapalli on November 27 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Residents should plan their day and make the necessary arrangements so that not too much is affected due to the power cuts.

