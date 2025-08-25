Bengaluru Auto Fares Skyrocket: Uber Charges RS 425 for 1 Km, Claims Reddit User

A Bengaluru resident has gone viral after sharing a shocking experience of skyrocketing cab fares during heavy rainfall.

Posting on Reddit’s r/bangalore, the user revealed that Uber quoted ₹425 for a 1 km auto ride, while a car ride for the same distance was shown at ₹364.

“Yesterday night while it was raining, my friend tried to book an auto as he was going to his hometown and the fares were just shocking. He simply ditched the plan, grabbed an umbrella, and walked,” the user wrote.

The post quickly triggered a wave of reactions online, with many expressing disbelief and amusement.

Some compared Bengaluru’s prices to European taxi rates, pointing out that rides in Germany cost nearly the same. Others joked that “this is the perfect time to buy an auto,” while one user quipped, “These fares are almost the same as what I pay for Uber in the US.”

For years, Bengaluru has been infamous for steep fares, “auto mafias,” and crippling traffic jams. With over 13 million people and millions of vehicles struggling on narrow roads, the city’s infrastructure continues to buckle under the pressure of its booming IT hub status.

Even with metro expansion projects and traffic navigation apps, daily commuting remains a nightmare for many residents — leaving them with little choice but to pay eye-watering fares or, like this Redditor’s friend, take to walking.