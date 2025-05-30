Became More Famous After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says LeT Commander Kasuri

Weeks after claiming he had no involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack, top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Saifullah Kasuri remarked that he had become “more famous” since the attack.

Flanked by Pakistani security forces, LeT commanders, and officials of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, Kasuri was speaking during a rally in Lahore on Wednesday.

He was seen sharing the stage with Talha Saeed, son of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, who has been designated a terrorist by the United Nations. Also present on stage was Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan.

Visuals of the gathering once again contradicted Pakistan’s claim that it had taken serious action against terrorists.

Lauding the Pakistan Army’s ‘Bunyan al-Maroos’ operation, conducted in retaliation to India’s Operation Sindoor (which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir), Kasuri said, “Allah loves those who engage in jihad.”

As part of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces struck nine terrorist camps, killing over 100 militants. The precision strike on LeT’s headquarters in Muridke, Bahawalpur, killed 10 family members and four close associates of Hafiz Saeed. The LeT chief himself later confirmed the development.

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor’s success, Talha Saeed’s speech appeared to motivate LeT members.

Claiming that Pakistan had avenged the 1971 war and the country’s division under then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Kasuri praised Pakistan’s cyber team for “targeting” India’s critical communications and railway infrastructure.

Describing himself as a “thorn in India’s heart,” he asked the people of Kasur (his hometown) if they would support him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to PM Modi’s recent statement in Bhuj, Kasuri said: “It is Modi’s mistake to think we are afraid of bullets.”

Earlier this week, during a rally in Bhuj, PM Modi had warned that Pakistan must be ready to face India’s bullets if it continues to use terrorism as a weapon.

It is learned that Kasuri, Talha Saeed, and Sheikh Sajjad Gul of The Resistance Front sent highly trained terrorists to Pahalgam under the orders of Hafiz Saeed.

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists were killed in the horrendous terrorist attack at the Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, Kashmir on April 22.