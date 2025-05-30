RCB Fan Requests June 4 Holiday in Karnataka if Team Wins IPL 2025 Title

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) storms into the IPL final, excitement is reaching a fever pitch across Karnataka. One passionate fan, Shivananda Mallannavar from Gokak, has taken his enthusiasm to the next level by writing a heartfelt letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. In the letter, which has now gone viral on social media, Shivananda requests the CM to declare June 3rd a state-wide public holiday if RCB lifts the IPL trophy.

A Unique Request: "RCB Fans' Festival"

Shivananda's letter, dated May 28, urges the CM to mark the day of RCB's potential victory as the "RCB Fans' Festival" and grant a government holiday. He writes, "If RCB wins, celebrations will break out in every home. It will be a festival-like atmosphere across the state. So, please declare June 3rd as an official holiday to mark this historic moment."

Social Media Flooded with Support

The idea has resonated with fans, who have taken to social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram to show their support. Hashtags like #RCBFansHoliday and #IfRCBWins are trending across Karnataka, with fans eagerly awaiting a potential victory celebration.

RCB's Dramatic Comeback Season

This request comes as RCB reaches the final after a dramatic comeback season, their first finals appearance in nine years. The team's journey has captivated fans across Karnataka, and Shivananda's letter is a testament to the dedication and passion of RCB supporters.

A Festival-Like Atmosphere

If RCB wins the IPL trophy, it's likely to create a festival-like atmosphere across the state, with celebrations breaking out in every home. Shivananda's request for a public holiday would allow fans to come together and celebrate this historic moment without the burden of work or school.

Will the CM Consider the Request?

While it's uncertain whether the CM will consider Shivananda's request, the fan's passion and dedication to the team are undeniable. As RCB prepares to take on the challenge of winning the IPL title, fans like Shivananda are already basking in the glory of a potential victory.

